Tracye Eileen celebrates a decade pursuing her musical dream

It could be said Tracye Eileen started her music career later in life. The talented and versatile artist made her first professional appearance at the age of 50. Since that time Eileen has earned consistent rotation on over 220 smooth jazz radio stations in the U.S. and around the world, with her music playing in over 67 countries. Now, observing her 10th anniversary as a musician and 60th birthday, the Chicago native, will mark the event with a performance on Nov. 14 at Buddy Guy’s Legends. Judging from the acclaim her latest project It’s Time garnerd is proof that shows Eileen is hotter than ever..

Your music career started after your divorce at the age of 49. What was the motivation to start a professional music career after such a life-changing event?

I realized after my divorce that I was investing in my ex-husband’s dreams but not my own. I finally decided to create the life I always wanted, versus the one I thought I ‘should’ have. That life was to become a professional singer. This was literally a childhood dream and passion I continued to hold through my adult life, but somehow never thought was possible for me. So, at that life-changing crossroad of divorce and approaching 50, I garnered my faith and made investments in training and perfecting my craft and in learning how to manage a music career and business.

