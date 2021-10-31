Big Sean exits Ye West’s G.O.O.D. Music after 14 years

Detroit’s finest Big Sean made a shocking announcement on Friday, Oct. 29 when he revealed that he was no longer signed to Ye West’s label G.O.O.D. Music. Big Sean signed to the label 14 years ago but has now ventured out on his own.

He announced the news on Twitter after a fan asked, “Damn no more GOOD Music for Big Sean?”

The “Bounce Back” rapper then replied, “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out of that deal.”

The news came as Sean dropped his new EP on Friday with Hit-Boy called What You Expect. He teased his fans earlier this week with a new single and video called “What A Life” and then told them more heat was on the way.

“I was bout to drop a new song tonight, but then I thought … nah, instead I’m a drop five new songs tonight … Album next! But I ain’t feel like waiting ’til I was done with the album bruh, I wanna drop new music, and keep f—— dropping!” he tweeted.

Big Sean also stated that his new project was the first on his new label Finally Famous which is distributed through Def Jam which is still his parent label.

“By the way this is the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg s–t-!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE,” he tweeted.

What You Expect features collaborations with Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller and fellow Detroit emcees 42 Dugg and Babyface Ray. Hit-Boy is riding his own wave after spearheading Nas’ King’s Disease 1 and 2 projects with the first earning a Grammy. Hit-Boy supplied heat in the past to the Detroit MC as he was once signed to G.O.O.D. Music also. Check out the “What A Life” video now.