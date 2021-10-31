When author-spoken word poet, S.E. Anthony speaks, she invites her audience to follow her on a bold journey. The journey is poetic muse of self-reflection.

Anthony, a D.C. native, has shared her journey of healing through her poetic work, Manipulated Memories: Prose and Poetry. The passion behind Anthony’s pen stems from a desire to help others own their stories and memories, no matter how distorted they may initially seem. Anthony’s work invites readers to follow her on a bold journey of questioning worth, sanity, healing, and reality.

What inspired you to write Manipulated Memories: Prose and Poetry?

My inspiration for this book was my younger self. I never expected that I would be here long enough to tell my story. I knew I wanted and needed to document my survival. My ending quote of the book is: “Not everyone survives, thank you for surviving.” I hope this book speaks to anyone who is now showing up as someone their younger self would be proud of.

What should readers and audiences expect from Manipulated Memories: Prose and Poetry?

Expect to reflect, heal, question yourself and your sanity, and rewrite your memories.

What was the hardest part of writing Manipulated Memories: Prose and Poetry?

The hardest part about writing Manipulated Memories was facing myself. I suppressed for so long that I had no choice but to relive my trauma. Writing my book took me back to a blank canvas and through the journey of how I got my stripes and colors, and honestly, it was painful.

Who or what motivates you and why?

My younger self motivates me more than I know sometimes. I pay homage to everything I was that made me everything I am presently.

What advice can you offer to others who desire to be an author?

Own your voice, own your story. It’s yours to craft.

Know the business and do your research. Figure out what your goal(s) is for publishing and do what works for you.

What’s next for you?

The sky’s the limit!

Website: https://seanthony.company.site

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yungxsab

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yungsabb/