Charlie Ware discusses the anatomy of trauma and its impact on health

Charlie Ware, a nationally renowned expert in natural medicine, an international lecturer, author and researcher with a leaning for mental and emotional health care, has been researching and developing a physical antidote for emerging health care issues for Black Americans during this acutely toxic time in the history of the country.

The respected and revered clinician has been aggressively addressing the “trail of trauma” for Black Americans in the aftermath of increased tension and anxiety stemming from the fatal encounters with police Black men have had over the past few years.

Ware, a co-collaborator with fellow longevity experts on the bestseller Codes of Longevity spoke with rolling out’s president and CEO, Munson Steed, for firsthand insight into the impact of social issues on the well-being of Black Americans.

It has been an especially traumatic year for Black Americans. What effect has this trail of trauma and violence had on community health?

What happens is a ripple down effect. From an emotional and psychological standpoint, we put ourselves in the body of that individual and identify with the trauma. And then we go from that scenario to one of [empathy] for the family, and we feel their pain and their outrage.

How do we reconcile our lives so we can manage the trauma?

[Black people] have always been spiritual beings, loving God and loving church … we’ve always been spiritually connected, and this is a time for us to continue in that process and stay close in that retrospect … to God and our spirituality.

Continue reading on the next page.