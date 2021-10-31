The Fugees postpone reunion tour while Lauryn Hill drops new music

The Fugees just pulled an audio and revealed that they have postponed their upcoming reunion tour which will now start next year. The superstar trio consisting of Lauryn Hill, Pras and Wyclef Jean previously announced in September that they were reuniting to hit the road in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their classic sophomore album, The Score. They performed their first show together since 2006 in September at NYC’s Pier 17 Rooftop and were slated to kick off their full tour at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 2, but fans will have to wait.

The Fugees released a statement on Instagram revealing that everything was still cool among the groupmates but they are postponing the tour due to COVID-19 restrictions, but would also be adding more dates to tour performances.

“Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible. With so much excitement around the reunion tour, we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates. Full details are coming soon along with some special announcements,” they explained on the group’s Instagram page.

Besides hitting major cities in the U.S., the tour will include international stops in Paris, London, Nigeria and Ghana. While fans have to be patient a little while longer, they won’t have to wait for new music from group member Lauryn Hill. Hill is featured on the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix western The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba and Regina King which hits the streamer next week.

Hill rocks out on the track “Black Woman” alongside Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara. The project, which was released on Friday Oct. 29, also includes the lead single “Guns Go Bang” by Jay-Z and Kid Cudi as well as tracks from Jadakiss, Barrington Levy, Cee Lo Green, Seal and Conway The Machine just to name a few. Check out Ms. Hill’s return to the mic below.