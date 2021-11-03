Virginia pastor arrested for alleged role in underage prostitution operation

A Virginia pastor has been arrested as one of 17 men who have allegedly solicited minors for prostitution, according to multiple reports.

John Blanchard, 51, of Virginia Beach, was reportedly arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with solicitation of prostitution and use of a vehicle to promote prostitution.

“During the two-day operation, detectives intercepted suspects who believed they were soliciting sex from minors through online and social media platforms,” Chesterfield County said in a released statement. “The suspects communicated with people they believed to be underage members of our community and arranged to meet them at a location to have sexual relations. When the suspects came to the location, they were met by police and arrested.”

Blanchard has been the senior pastor of Rock Church in Virginia Beach since October 2013, according to the church’s official website. The website also noted how Blanchard came from a background of atheism and had a “dysfunctional childhood.”