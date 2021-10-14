Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle.

Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.

Chappelle is still facing a backlash from LBGTQ groups, including GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, who demanded that Netflix stop airing the special, but the streaming behemoth has refused.

In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle.

“Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him. … As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom — even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful, like Cuties, 365 Days, 13 Reasons Why, or My Unorthodox Life,” Sarandos wrote.

Besides the controversy that erupted from the concert-show, Thompson is said to be concerned about the size of the crowd that would appear at the hotel in Virginia Beach which is about 100 miles southeast of Richmond.

Williams, 48, was going to put on the show in honor of his cousin Donavan Lynch who was shot and killed by officers who claimed he brandished a firearm. A gun was recovered from the scene.