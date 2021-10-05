Dave Chappelle says he beat up a lesbian in Netflix special ‘The Closer’

Before Dave Chappelle completed his $60 million contract obligations to Netflix and retreats into a performance sabbatical, the iconic jokester unleashed some fiery thoughts into the atmosphere that will undoubtedly create tremors.

Among the most inflammatory of his comments during his sixth comedy special, “The Closer,” at the Fillmore in Detroit, are these: he admits he “beat the s—” out of a lesbian; and that the #MeToo movement is “annoying as f—.”

Chappelle, 48, informed his throngs of fans that this will be his last comedy special for a long time. And obviously, Chappelle has a lot of pent-up thoughts he wanted to get off his chest.

Chappelle shared a supposed account of when a lesbian allegedly threw a punch at him and he summarily pummeled her.

“I’m glad TMZ didn’t believe that—because I did beat the s— out of her, I’m not gonna lie. It was her fault. I had no choice,” the comedian said.

“Any of you who have ever watched me know that I have never had a problem with transgender people,” Chappelle said about the community allegedly wanting him cancelled for past jokes. “If you listen to what I’m saying, clearly, my problem has always been with White people.”

Much like his legendary predecessor Eddie Murphy, who was famous for his stinging gay jokes in the 1980s, Chappelle is swearing off on delivering any more LBGTQ punchlines. But he does have one request:

“All I ask of your community, with all humility: will you please stop punching down on my people,” he says in defense of himself, DaBaby and Kevin Hart, who have received severe backlash from the LBGTQ community. Hart lost out on hosting the Oscars a few years back. Meanwhile, DaBaby missed out on millions of dollars from being canceled from an array of major music festivals following homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud.

