Sha’Carri Richardson among Olympics athletes featured in docuseries, ‘SPRINT’

Track and Field star Sha’Carri Richardson is among a handful of elite Olympic athletes who will take us inside the world of sports as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in an upcoming Netflix series called “SPRINT.”

Viewers will follow along via the six-part series featuring 45-minute episodes as Richardson and fellow top athletes Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson go toe-to-toe against other world-class athletes from Italy, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Kenya, and the United Kingdom in the 2023 World Championships which serve a pre-cursor to the Paris games.

Produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, and Warren Smith at Box to Box Films (Break Point, Full Swing), the docuseries will present a no-holds-barred look at the unique training involved and everything else that goes into the high-stakes life-changing races that are literally over in mere seconds.

“It takes a special talent, both physically and mentally, to succeed in a world where your fate is decided in just 10 seconds,” says World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

“SPRINT” is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 2.

Check out the fast-paced trailer below.