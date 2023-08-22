On Aug. 21, Sha’Carri Richardson became the fastest woman in the world at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. Yet, she made it a point to only speak to Black media.

The track star finished with a time of 10.65 seconds in the 100m semi-finals, beating out silver medalist Shericka Jackson and bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Both Jamaicans, Jackson is known as the second-fastest 200m sprinter in history and Fraser-Pryce is a legend in her own right with seven combined Olympic and world 100m titles, according to NBC Sports.

BLACK GIRL MAKING HERSTORY

In her first World Championships and first World Championship Final, Sha’Carri Richardson wins gold with a new Championship Record time of 10.65 seconds!#ShaCarriRichardson #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/7YWZVdWw7q — The Black Women's Roundtable (@ncbcp_bwr) August 22, 2023

Following the race, she chose to only speak to Black media and told other reporters, “No thank you.”

"No, thank you!" 😳 Sha'Carri didn't stop to talk to ANY of the media, saying, "No, thank you!" She ONLY stopped to talk to these black journalists! 😬#NoThankYou #ShaCarri pic.twitter.com/9MEI9myLUP — Unconventional Voices of Track & Field (@VoicesofTnF) August 21, 2023

Before this victory, Richardson won the Tokyo Olympic Trials 100m, but a positive marijuana test caused her to be eliminated her from the first round of the 100m at nationals.

The fiery runner is also known for speaking her mind, which has led to more public criticism, yet this did not stop her from going after her goals.

Often compared to Florence Griffith Joyner, known as Flo-Jo, Richardson enjoys rocking her long colorful hair in different styles along with long nails and lashes. Richardson was praised for winning the U.S. 100m title, entering the world championship ranked second in the world.

This is Richardson’s first global championship. She’s also scheduled to run the 200m on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and the 4x100m relay on Saturday, Aug. 26.