Tahiry Jose reacts as Joe Budden reveals he likes ‘guys and girls’

November 5, 2021   |  

N. Ali Early

N. Ali Early

Tahiry Jose attends LudaDay “The Red Napkin” Dinner at Coca-Cola Headquarters on Sept. 4, 2015, in Atlanta.

Joe Budden had quite the podcast reveal on Thursday, Nov. 4 during a segment where he and his co-hosts discussed the LGBTQ community, DaBaby and Dave Chappelle.


At one point during the conversation, the New York-bred rapper, who’s carried out public relationships with Tahiry Jose, Kaylin Garcia and Cyn Santana, blurted out that he is bisexual.

“I’m bisexual,” the podcaster said on his show Thursday afternoon. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”


Upon suddenly iterating his surprisingly sexual preference to the world, social media took off, offering hot takes that either favored his decision to come out, or not. A large majority of users felt like the former Slaughterhouse emcee was trolling to get a reaction, specifically due to his insistence on “spreading the word.”

Flip the page to see Tahiry Jose’s reaction to Budden’s admission, along with the clip that has his name in all of social media’s mouth this morning.

