Tahiry Jose reacts as Joe Budden reveals he likes ‘guys and girls’

Joe Budden had quite the podcast reveal on Thursday, Nov. 4 during a segment where he and his co-hosts discussed the LGBTQ community, DaBaby and Dave Chappelle.

At one point during the conversation, the New York-bred rapper, who’s carried out public relationships with Tahiry Jose, Kaylin Garcia and Cyn Santana, blurted out that he is bisexual.

“I’m bisexual,” the podcaster said on his show Thursday afternoon. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Yo, listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

Upon suddenly iterating his surprisingly sexual preference to the world, social media took off, offering hot takes that either favored his decision to come out, or not. A large majority of users felt like the former Slaughterhouse emcee was trolling to get a reaction, specifically due to his insistence on “spreading the word.”

Ahhhhhhh, i see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word pls — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 4, 2021

I did not have Joe Budden being bisexual on my 2021 Bingo card. pic.twitter.com/zbmKytRGzR — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 4, 2021

@JoeBudden People really don’t understand that he was being facetious lmao .. dude isnt bisexual but hey , if it keeps you from Being canceled, go off queen lmao — Christopher Tanks (@CxTanks31) November 4, 2021

He may be trolling…but i dont think he is lying…lol — theoneandthetwo (@ialwayswin705) November 4, 2021

Clearly none of y’all watched the whole show. He was just making a point. And to think this was the internet news of the day…. Then YE on #drinkchamps — Bettybarz (@RobbieBae1) November 5, 2021

