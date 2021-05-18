Joe Budden apologizes to DJ Olivia Dope after sexual harassment claims (video)

Joe Budden is catching all the heat this month as his podcast co-host Rory and Mal have left the fold and now DJ Olivia Dope has spoken out on the rapper’s toxic behavior. DJ Olivia Dope recently quit Budden’s podcast network after claiming she was sexually harassed twice on air during a recording of her podcast “See The Thing Is.” Dope took to Instagram on May 17 to tell her story and the reason why she left the network.

“I am doing this video today to finally explain my departure from the ‘See, The Thing Is’ podcast as well as the Joe Budden Network. On Jan. 18, 2021, Joe Budden sat in on a recording of the female-led podcast I was a part of and continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks to me that made me extremely uncomfortable as well as fearful of dampening the mood if I didn’t laugh along while he made those sexual remarks to me. Those moments not only live on the internet forever, but it also forced me into the decision of quitting the podcast,” explained the DJ.

Dope also details Budden’s level of disrespect and time stamps one of the sexual advances on episode 16. “I’m going to start from 13:48, Joe calls me out saying I never reached out to him privately or personally. This information is important because it proves my lack of familiarity with this person. That’s what makes everything that transpired afterward so uncomfortable… At 13:34, there’s an edit, because Joe says him and I should speak more, because ‘he’s been wanting to f–k me since we met.’ Everyone in the studio laughed uncomfortably while one of my co-hosts confirmed that to be true,” added Dope.

Joe Budden released a statement today May 18, taking full responsibility for the action and apologizing to Dope.

