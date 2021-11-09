Death Row drops limited-edition backpacks to celebrate 30th anniversary (pics)

This generation of hip-hop heads may not remember how the West was won, but likely knows Death Row had something to do with it. From Dr. Dre to Snoop Dogg, 2pac, Tha Dogg Pound and a bevy of other talented artists — primarily based in Los Angeles — it was a dangerously talented and influential label with little to no competition.

And it wasn’t just the west coast where the label made lasting impressions on foes and supporters alike. Death Row had its fair share of run-ins, either friendly or not, with Bad Boy Records and others across the country.

To commemorate the overpowering legacy Suge Knight built in and out of the confines of Compton, Ca., Death Row teamed up with Beatsource —a digital music service for open-format DJs — to launch a limited edition JetPack collection of DJ bags that are now available to the public.

The bags, which total only 500 units, can be pre-ordered as of today, Nov. 9, 2021.

Complete with an ultra-compact feel, the bag is designed for this generation’s DJ, boasting all the essentials necessary for working the turntables with controllers or CDJ style decks. Marked with custom 30th-anniversary branding, the bag also includes a DJ version of the iconic Death Row logo. Each bag also includes a sticker sheet, dog tags and co-branded packaging.

With respect to the unique collaboration, SVP of Marketing and Sales, Brandon Squar from Death Row Records/MNRK offered, “The tag on the bag says it all: ‘Death Row Records has been serving DJs since 1991.’ This is the ultimate way to celebrate the legendary hip-hop music from Death Row & the DJs spinning records for the last 30 years.”

Andrew Rodriguez, head of label relations at Beatsource agreed. “Death Row Records is an iconic label that has been a part of so many historic moments in hip-hop,” Rodriguez said. “This collaboration was an amazing opportunity for Beatsource and we are excited to create something dope for DJs all around the world. As a company born and raised in LA, it’s been surreal to get to work with a label and brand that means so much to our culture.”

Find more pics after the jump, along with the link to pre-order your Death Row JetPack bag.