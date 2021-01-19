Snoop Dogg secretly trying to get Death Row co-founder pardoned

As that age-old axiom goes, politics really does make strange bedfellows.

Snoop Dogg, who has roared with intensity about his hatred of Donald Trump on many occasions, is now in need of the outgoing commander-in-chief’s presidential pardon powers.

On the eve of Trump leaving the White House for the final time on Wednesday, Jan. 2o, 2021, Snoop has been secretly petitioning the president through an intermediary for the release of Death Row co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris, according to The Daily Beast.

Harry-O, who was convicted of murder and kidnapping charges in 1988, has spent nearly three decades in prison. Co-founder of the groundbreaking Death Row record label with the also-incarcerated Suge Knight, Harry-O, 58, has been serving his term at the Federal Correctional Facility in Lompoc, California, about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

“The president knows about it. I’ve spoken with Ivanka [Trump] and I’ve spoken with Jared [Kushner], and I’ve been told that President Trump is aware of the case and has been reviewing it,” Alice Johnson, a criminal justice reform advocate said, according to The Daily Beast. “I’ve spoken to [White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows about it, and he said he’d take a look at it.”

The legendary and equally infamous West Coast record label laid the foundation that turned Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur into international music icons.

Harry-O assured The Daily Beast in 2019 that he has completely transformed his life since his arrest and imprisonment.

“Over 30 years ago, I was part of the problem,” he said. “However, over the years I have repeatedly proven myself to be part of the solution. It’s about returning to society with my newfound vision, talents and insights [and] giving back to the communities where my help is so desperately needed.”