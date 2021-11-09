Stevie J files for divorce from Faith Evans after 3 years

Stevie J has filed for divorce from Faith Evans.

The 50-year-old DJ filed papers at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 8, to end his marriage to the 48-year-old singer after three years, TMZ reports.

No further details have emerged about their split at the time of publishing.

The pair got hitched in Las Vegas in July 2018.

The demise of their marriage comes just over a year after Faith was arrested for allegedly attacking her husband.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” star was taken into custody in May 2020 after police were called to the Los Angeles home she shared with Stevie.

The couple was reported to have gotten into a heated argument, which eventually turned violent, and when cops arrived, they noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face.

Faith was arrested and booked for felony domestic violence, and released on bond later that day.

Days prior, the producer shared a cryptic post on Instagram about pain.

It read: “Pain doesn’t just show up in our lives for no reason. … It’s a sign that something in our lives needs to be changed.”

The previous year, the “Soon as I Get Home” singer and her spouse sparked speculation their marriage was in trouble after they unfollowed one another on social media.

At the time, Stevie shared a string of cryptic tweets, adding further fuel to the gossip.

They included: “Drunk people always speak their truth,” “One’s insecurities can damage them,” “All that glitters ain’t gold” and “Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

Faith has four children from three past relationships, including son Christopher with Biggie, while Stevie has six kids with five different women.

They have no children together.

The “Tears of Joy” singer was previously arrested in 2004 for cocaine and marijuana possession and again for drunk driving in 2010.