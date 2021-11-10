Chef Liz Rogers launches only Black-owned national ice cream brand in Walmart

Chef Liz Rogers has broken barriers within the dessert industry.

She recently launched the only Black-owned national ice cream brand available in supermarkets, including Walmart and Target with Creamalicious, her now-historic frozen dessert.

Rogers sat down with rolling out to discuss Creamalicious and her rise within the dessert retail industry.

This is a historic moment. Right now, you are the only Black chef to get a Black-owned ice cream distributed to all the major-market shops. So how do you feel to be the person to make that history?

It’s super overwhelming, I really thought to myself, like, there just has to be someone else. So to be the only one and mass production has been an amazing honor. I do view this as an opportunity to help other African American chefs or just really minority ice cream companies to get in there on the shelf for retail because it is very hard. There’s not a lot of space, there’s a whole lot of competition. So you have to be extremely different and very innovative. You have to make a very good case for yourself. That’s for sure.

If you had to give three tips to a small-business owner, who wants to make that jump to retail one day, what would be those tips?

Continue reading and watch the interview on the next page.