Chef G. Garvin reignites his burners with new cooking series

Chef G. Garvin is returning to TV to show off his cooking recipes in the upcoming new series “G. Garvin Live!” which will debut on Aspire TV on Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. The renowned chef, author and restaurateur first came to national prominence with his “Turn Up The Heat with G. Garvin” cooking series on TVOne in 2004 as one of the featured shows when the network was in its initial stages.

On his latest cooking show, the executive chef will take common ingredients that are found in most kitchens and turn them into great homemade decadent meals in minutes. Like his previous show, Garvin will also invite celebrities guests into his kitchen as he prepares a few delectable meals. Dishes featured on the upcoming season will include lobster gnocchi, orange ginger shrimp, pan-seared salmon, sauteed veal chop, shrimp & grits and bone-in ribeye, to name a few.

“As the premier destination for Black lifestyle content, we’re thrilled to bring our viewers ‘G. Garvin Live!’ We often hear from Black lifestyle television enthusiasts that they love cooking shows, but rarely see themselves represented on screen. It’s been our mission to change that perspective and have representation across all lifestyle genres. Chef G. Garvin has been working behind the camera with AspireTV for years on ‘Butter & Brown,’ so it’s an honor to have him step in front of the camera for this all-new series,” Tina Rodriguez, senior director of programming and acquisitions of AspireTV told Parle Magazine in a statement.

Rick Ross also recently hosted a power dinner at his Georgia estate, which included a few executives from the hip-hop arena, as Garvin served up the dishes during the Boss Up conference. Check out the trailer below of G. Garvin preparing to burn in the kitchen.