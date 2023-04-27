This interview could have led to Don Lemon being fired; Rick Ross offers a job

On April 24, 2023, Don Lemon was terminated from his news anchor position at CNN after 17 years of employment. After releasing a personal statement, CNN shared an opposing message.

Soon after the news surfaced, Rick Ross decided to offer him a job at one of his Wing Stop locations in a video he released on Instagram.

“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. D— Don. But guess what? The brothers got your back, we are hiring at Wing Stop and for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with those lemon pepper wings. So man just send over your resume, well it was 17 years, d— but I’m going to make sure we get you in front of the right grill brother. Stay solid brother,” Ross said.

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! 🤣💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

Jemele Hill also added to the online discussion, but instead of offering him a position she shared an opinion on an interview he recently conducted. There were rumors that this was the interview that officially led to him losing his position.

Indian American and GOP presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, wrongfully stated the NRA helped Black people secure their rights following the Civil War, and Lemon was not pleased with the misinformation. He went back and forth in a heated exchange with the guest as his former co-host Poppy Harlow sat there silently.

Hill believed that at this moment Lemon did his job correctly.

So Don Lemon got fired for … doing his job? A ✌🏾presidential candidate✌🏾that says the NRA helped Black people secure their rights deserved to be called out for lying. Not to mention that asinine characterization of the Civil War. https://t.co/esa3G0zxN8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 24, 2023

All in all, over the last 17 years according to “Black Millionaires,” Lemon earned around four million dollars as a news anchor and has become a highly-recognized personality. Fans reacted to the shocking news.

CNN has fired its popular commentator Don Lemon after 17 years of working at the company. Don Lemon earned an estimated $4,000,000. He woke up thinking he still had a job and was let go without notice from upper management. pic.twitter.com/moTyo7BTyL — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) April 24, 2023

Wait a minute…. CNN fired Don Lemon???????????? — Ronke (@oluwa_ronkus) April 26, 2023