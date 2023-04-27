This interview could have led to Don Lemon being fired; Rick Ross offers a job

Social media users respond to the shocking news
Don Lemon at the Democratic Presidential Debate
Don Lemon at the Democratic presidential debate

On April 24, 2023, Don Lemon was terminated from his news anchor position at CNN after 17 years of employment. After releasing a personal statement, CNN shared an opposing message.

Soon after the news surfaced, Rick Ross decided to offer him a job at one of his Wing Stop locations in a video he released on Instagram.


“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. D— Don. But guess what? The brothers got your back, we are hiring at Wing Stop and for some reason, I believe you know what you doing with those lemon pepper wings. So man just send over your resume, well it was 17 years, d— but I’m going to make sure we get you in front of the right grill brother. Stay solid brother,” Ross said.

Jemele Hill also added to the online discussion, but instead of offering him a position she shared an opinion on an interview he recently conducted. There were rumors that this was the interview that officially led to him losing his position.


Indian American and GOP presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, wrongfully stated the NRA helped Black people secure their rights following the Civil War, and Lemon was not pleased with the misinformation. He went back and forth in a heated exchange with the guest as his former co-host Poppy Harlow sat there silently.

Hill believed that at this moment Lemon did his job correctly.

All in all, over the last 17 years according to “Black Millionaires,” Lemon earned around four million dollars as a news anchor and has become a highly-recognized personality. Fans reacted to the shocking news.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x