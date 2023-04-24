On the morning of April 24, Don Lemon tweeted that he was terminated from CNN after 17 years with the network. The longtime CNN host said in a tweet that he was “stunned” about the news.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon said. “At no time was I ever given indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure, but the CNN Communications Twitter page announced the news. They followed that up with another tweet saying that Lemon’s message was inaccurate about management not contacting him.

CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

In February 2023, Lemon caught fire when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins about the ages of politicians, he said that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who is 51 years old, was not in her prime. He said that a woman is “considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”