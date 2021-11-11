Will Smith shares his personal pain and joy during book tour in Chicago

Will Smith is currently on a tour promoting his book, WILL. While on his book tour, National Geographic is promoting a series Smith is hosting called “Welcome to Earth.” The eight-part series is set to premier in early December. In the series Smith is seen traveling to the ends of the earth. “Welcome to Earth” will air on National Geographic on Disney. Smith is also promoting his newest film “King Richard” that is generating Oscar buzz for the twice-nominated actor.

The most recent stop on Smith’s book tour was Chicago. The Chicago Theatre was filled with fans of the Fresh Prince ready to hear the stories from one of the most successful entertainers in the world.

Smith spent much of his time detailing the relationships with his immediate family. Many of the stories he shared centered around the relationship with his father, whom he calls Daddy-O. His relationship was complicated with his father because he was abusive and Smith also viewed him as his hero.

Smith spoke to the importance of sharing all aspects of his story.

“Nobody wants to hear s— from you if you haven’t survived something,” said Smith.

Smith’s mother, an educator, wasn’t the most supportive when he made the decision not to go to college in order to follow his dream of becoming a rapper. He remarked how it is important to surround yourself with people who are fanning the flames of your dreams because they are delicate.

The other half of the first rap act to ever win a Grammy, DJ Jazzy Jeff came out at the close of the show and he and the Fresh Prince performed a few of their hits. When performing one of their most memorable songs “Summertime” Smith shared that he wrote the song in Chicago and he was inspired by the beauty of the city.

Take a look at a few of the pictures from the event in the gallery.