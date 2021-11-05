Poet and author Deana Dean opens the door to her home on ‘Merrill Avenue’

Chicago poet and author Deana Clark-Anderson, aka Deana Dean, is a known presence in the world of poetry and open mics around the globe. Lyrically, she stands tall among her peers and her nurturing approach provides a space for growth and understanding. Dean is also a three time author and has released her most recent offering Merrill Avenue, a book of poetry dedicated to her late mother. Rolling out spoke to Dean about her book, her brand and what motivates her.

How would you define your personal brand?

I’m a sister. Being a Black woman is my favorite thing to be outside of being a mom. I love my people, our customs and our language which is why I do not code switch. If you don’t understand the language, learn it or come to terms with the idea that this Black girl ain’t for you. My brand is bold, audacious, funny and Black.

What is the story behind the title of your book?

Much of who I am is because I grew up on the east side of Chicago on Merrill Avenue. My first friends, my first fights, my first kiss all happened on Merrill. My mom and I lived in Los Angeles for a while when I was younger. She ended up having an aneurysm when I was about 3 and that’s what brought us back to Chicago. It seems like one day we were in California and the next we were in Chicago. We lived in my grandmother’s house. My grandparents had 13 children. Merrill Avenue was the hub. Our house was always full of family and always the place to rejuvenate and regroup with my people.

