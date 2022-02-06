Tassili Ma’at shares inspiration for new book, ‘Journey to Self-Fullness’

On Feb. 1, Tassili Ma’at celebrated the release of her new book, Journey to Self-Fullness at her new event space Uni-Tea & Coffee Café in Atlanta. Maat’s book is a spiritual self-help book designed to guide the reader on a journey to self-discovery and spiritual enlightenment.

What inspired you to write this book?

My life’s journey and people’s inquiry into my success and the [seeming] ease in which I live my life. I say [seeming] because anything that you cultivated over a period of time, takes time and takes work. So I’m glad that I’m making this for the people, and at the same time putting in the work is what makes it happen. It eventually does become freedom and ease whereby it’s not just the look, but we are able to then start to manifest our own desires. But first, we got to learn to get out of our own way, and that starts with us first getting a chance to know ourselves. And most of us don’t. Our ancient ancestors wrote on the pyramid walls, “To know thyself.” That’s what this journey in this book is about. The journey to self-learning, self-fulfillment, by tapping into self-love.

What was your favorite part about writing this book?

Affirmations. Affirmations really open up portals to other dimensions within our being. It really required me to go deep inside of myself to create something in my own words, but that was divinely inspired and that would inspire other people. I would say a close second, though, was just recounting my life’s worries. So when we live in it, we don’t so much think about it. It’s like writing a resume, and you’re like, “Oh, wow, I did this. I did all of that.” And it doesn’t even seem like it when you’re present to yourself in the moment, and yet, it’s been a journey.

Continue reading on the next page.