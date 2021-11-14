Adele describes relationship with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul

Despite selling a gazillion records and being worth more than some small countries, British-born singer Adele intimates to Rolling Stone that she often feels like a schoolgirl when she’s around boyfriend Rich Paul.

In fact, the divorced mom labels this relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” one that’s she’s ever been involved in.

Adele, 33, is just now feeling comfortable opening up about her relationship with Paul, who counts LeBron James and Anthony Davis as clients and is one of the most powerful sports agents in the world.

The two met on the dance floor a couple of years ago, according to the magazine, and then reconnected in May 2021 and it just took off. Adele, whose full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, told Rolling Stone, “I didn’t really tell many of my friends at the beginning because I wanted to keep it to myself. ”

The two were spotted courtside at a Lakers game with Adele draped in a beautiful Louis Vuitton jacket. They looked better than the Lakers did, as the Lake Show took it on the chin in their basketball bout with the Phoenix Suns, getting vanquished 115-105. The Lakers stand at 7-5, and seventh in the Western Conference.

Adele assures the public that she wasn’t trying to make her status with Paul official during the NBA Finals earlier this year, but she told Vogue in November that “I just love being around him.”

The singer has also marveled at how quickly she attained her comfort level, saying that she never felt “anxious or nervous or frazzled” with Paul.

“It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” she added.