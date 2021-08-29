 Skip to content

LeBron sings happy birthday to wife; Adele, Chris Paul, others attend (videos)

August 29, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Savannah and LeBron James with children (Image source: Instagram – @mrs_savannahrj)

You can’t help but smile as you watch Savannah James’ face light up well, like birthday candles as husband LeBron sang to her during an epic surprise party on the ritzy side of Los Angeles.


King James helped his wife bring in her 35th birthday in resplendent style on Saturday, Aug. 28, at a star-studded soiree featuring the likes of Adele, his agent Rich Paul, his good friend and NBA star Chris Paul III, teammate Russell Westbrook, singer Giveon, baller Jared Dudley and many others.

News flash: King James has a horrible singing voice, which Savannah James shared with her two million Instagram followers. But the mother of three was nevertheless giddy when he serenaded her even though the other attendees could not drown out LBJ’s off-key vocals.


Fans said Savannah James looked glamorous as she stunted her golden blonde bob and sashayed into the birthday party in West Hollywood. She flossed a form-fitting long-sleeved backless black dress with a thigh-high split that showed off her toned physique.

Before the big boys and girls got together for the big bash and imbibe on adult beverages, daughter Zhuri James gave some birthday love to her mother.

James, the Los Angeles superstar forward, will turn 37 in December. He is about to embark upon his 19th season in the league and his fourth with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before that eventuality in late October 2021, LeBron is making it a priority to get in some cherished family time with his family and friends. And this night was all about his wife.

 

 

