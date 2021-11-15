Kim Kardashian jokes about her failed marriages

Kim Kardashian West hasn’t “really figured out this marriage thing.”

The 41-year-old star — who was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011, and filed for divorce from Ye West in February after almost seven years of marriage — poked fun at herself while giving a speech at a pre-wedding celebration for her friend, PR executive Simon Huck and his partner Phil Riportella.

In footage that circulated on Instagram, Kardashian poked fun at rumors surrounding her second husband, NBA star Humphries, and said: “It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.”

And Kardasian claimed she was “confused” as to why she’d been chosen to give a speech.

She joked: “When Simon asked me to speak, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself. So I don’t know what kind of advice he thinks I’m going to give to you guys tonight.”

But the Skims founder — who is rumoured to be dating Pete Davison — also offered a genuine message to her friends.

She said: “I know that this is gonna work. I know real love when I see it.”

