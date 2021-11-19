Mike Tyson reportedly needed to have sex with groupies before fights

In an interview with The Sun on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, Mike Tyson’s former bodyguard, chauffeur, and trusted friend Rudy Gonzales, revealed that the heavyweight champion had sex with groupies before fights to refrain from killing his opponents.

“I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say, ‘If I do not get laid I will kill this guy right now,'” Gonzales told The Sun.

Gonzales went on to explain that this was Tyson’s way of releasing built-up adrenaline.

“Mike had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had. So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms. Sometimes he’d go in with them for a minute, bang the s— out of them, snap his neck and say, ‘Okay this guy is going to live tonight.’”

He added, “It is no exaggeration to say Mike was like a train hitting these guys. Having sex was his way of disengaging that power and loosening up a bit.”

Gonzales also highlighted that Tyson’s biggest fear was that he would accidentally kill someone in the ring.

This revelation also comes after Tyson recently shared on his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” that he would cry before fights because he feared for his opponent’s safety.

“I’m pretty scared and I’m being scared that I’m gonna do something bad to this guy that his family’s not gonna like. And I’m gonna feel really guilty and really bad at the end,” Tyson said of his frame of mind ahead of a fight.