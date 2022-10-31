Bronny James rushed off the court amid gun scare

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was rushed off the court following a gun scare at a basketball arena in Washington, D.C.

Panic and bedlam erupted after a fight broke out in the stands toward the end of the tournament game between Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon and DeMatha Catholic. The two teams were competing in the “DMV Showcase” preseason event at Wise High School, the Daily Mail reports.

With about two minutes remaining and DeMatha leading 52-51, there was a melee in the stands and someone allegedly yelled “gun.”

The fracas and ensuing rush for the exits were posted on Twitter, as players from both teams can be seen sprinting off the court followed closely by spectators.

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor. (via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early. Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022

TMZ Sports was told by local authorities that after racing to the scene of the fracas, officers conducted a “thorough search” and “did not locate a firearm.”

Cops also indicated that there were no reported injuries despite the mad dash for the doors.

DeMatha’s head coach Mike G. Jones III told the entertainment publication that the game, which had just two minutes left, was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”