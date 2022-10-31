Bronny James rushed off the court amid gun scare

Spectators stampeded for the exits out of fear for a possible firearm in the arena.
Bronny James and Quavo greet each other at the Legends Huncho Invitational at Berkmar High School. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was rushed off the court following a gun scare at a basketball arena in Washington, D.C.

Panic and bedlam erupted after a fight broke out in the stands toward the end of the tournament game between Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon and DeMatha Catholic. The two teams were competing in the “DMV Showcase” preseason event at Wise High School, the Daily Mail reports. 


With about two minutes remaining and DeMatha leading 52-51, there was a melee in the stands and someone allegedly yelled “gun.”

The fracas and ensuing rush for the exits were posted on Twitter, as players from both teams can be seen sprinting off the court followed closely by spectators. 


TMZ Sports was told by local authorities that after racing to the scene of the fracas, officers conducted a “thorough search” and “did not locate a firearm.”

Cops also indicated that there were no reported injuries despite the mad dash for the doors. 

DeMatha’s head coach Mike G. Jones III told the entertainment publication that the game, which had just two minutes left, was canceled “out of an abundance of caution.” 

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new