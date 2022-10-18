Bronny James 1st high schooler to sign lucrative NIL deal

Bronny James is setting off fireworks in the advertising and NIL spheres and has made history in the process.

The 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James became the first high school player to ever ink a NIL (name, image and likeness) deal. His latest endorsement is from Beats By Dre, arguably the most popular headphone manufacturer in the world.

The deal comes on the heels of his announcing that he signed a shoe deal with manufacturing goliath Nike while he’s still playing basketball at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles County.

We’re excited to announce the newest student athletes to join our Nike family: Caitlin Clark, Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins. Hit that ❤️ to show them some love and welcome them to the Nike Basketball fam. pic.twitter.com/xIPZN2raOS — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) October 10, 2022

Older sports fans will recall how, 20 years ago, Nike mounted a veritable full-court press on patriarch King James just as he was transitioning from his high school in Akron, Ohio, to the NBA franchise Cleveland Cavs located just up the road from his childhood home. Bronny James was born into the Nike and NBA worlds.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” Bronny James said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Currently, the newspaper reports that James is listed as the 40th-best high school recruit in America and the 10th-best guard, which made him an attractive product pusher for Nike and Beats By Dre.

In fact, LeBron James Sr. and Jr. are starring in a Beats By Dre commercial. Both are shown shooting hoops in the backyard of their Los Angeles home while listening to music on the Dre headphones.