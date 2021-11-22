 Skip to content

Disney+ taps Keke Palmer’s to host new culinary series with an artistic twist

By rolling | Nov 22, 2021

Keke Palmer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Keke Palmer is to host a Disney+ series that will see artists create sculptures out of everyday food items.


The 28-year-old actress — who made her name on Nickelodeon sitcom “True Jackson, VP” — will present the series which is titled “Foodtastic” and starts streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 15.

A synopsis explains: “‘Foodtastic’ is a new 11-episode series where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables.”


Each episode will focus on a different Disney film and will see works of art inspired by blockbusters such as “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Lion King,” along with Pixar classics like “Toy Story,” “Cars” and “Wall-E.”

Palmer broke the news on Twitter with her 1.9 million followers, posting a video clip of the trailer.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Feast your eyes. Disney-inspired foodscapes come to life in #FoodtasticSeries, streaming December 15 only on @disneyplus.”

In the trailer, Keke can be seen alongside cake maker and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem and New York-based City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera, billed as the “Foodtastic” experts who will evaluate the culinary creations.

One contestant hoping to impress on the series claims that she used “rice cereal, corn husks, and granola bars” to re-create a scene from the Pixar film Up.

In the trailer, Keke can be heard declaring to the contestants: “Only one can win. This is ‘Foodtastic.’ Remember, never stop playing with your food!”

 

