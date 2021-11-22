Halle Berry explains ‘weird’ turn on to Young M.A and Twitter loses it

Halle Berry has been taking it all the way there lately, not just with her career, but also in detailing juicy aspects of her personal and sexual life that we’ve never been privy to.

The Oscar-winning Berry has ascended to new heights in fame and industry prominence as she directed her first film, Bruised, which is set to premiere on Netflix. Moreover, Berry leveraged her cachet to commission rap queen Cardi B to curate the first-ever, all-female movie soundtrack in Hollywood history that provides the melodic backdrop to her gripping film.

After sitting down with Cardi B last week during her inaugural Instagram show “5 Rounds,” this time Berry welcomed rapper Young M.A who asked Berry the titillating question of what turns her on.

“Only ‘cuz you’re asking me,” Berry shamelessly teased before letting loose with her heat-seeking answer for her seven million Instagram followers.

“I don’t know if this is weird, but I like when you’re kissing someone, and they like, kinda suck the tongue. It might not be weird, but that turns me on.”

M.A’s face immediately lit up with that answer.

“Hello,” the “BIG” raptress responded. “That’s not weird, that’s not weird. That is absolutely perfect,” she said with a thumbs up. The exchange incited hilarious responses on Twitter, including one from Kid Cudi, who retweeted the clip and delivered a not-so-subtle flirtatious message of his own.

Noted 😈 https://t.co/xyX3hbSYTg — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) November 20, 2021

nah she really got young MA blushing 😭😭😭 https://t.co/dMhDa2mzFI — la diablita (@brixbrat) November 21, 2021

Check out a clip from the Berry-directed movie Bruised along with more responses from social media.

The sexual tension is through the roof! https://t.co/WNGP5nvQNp — wednesday addams circa 1993 (@_ItsKiaBITCH) November 20, 2021

Something LGBTQ is happening to me https://t.co/9s5lPNJ4zW — sorry I'm late, I didn't want to be here (@oktakemypic) November 20, 2021