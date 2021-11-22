Tabitha Brown will inspire preschoolers with new YouTube series (video)

Actress and social media starlet Tabitha Brown has a new children’s program set to debut next month called “Tab Time.” The new ten-episode weekly show is a YouTube Originals series and is geared toward preschoolers teaching them about self-confidence and life lessons like learning from mistakes and having respect for one another.

“ ‘Tab Time’ is part of my purpose. Over the last few years, I feel I have been called to heal the world and healing the world starts with children. If we can create better children, then we can create better adults. Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We’re at a place right now where the world needs healing, it needs light and children are that light. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them,” Brown told Shadow and Act in a statement.

Each episode promises a celebrity guest as a “Super Cool Expert in Tab’s Lab” and two children who join “Ms. Tab” and DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler) for craft time activities that kids can also do at home. Brown also brought along a few of her celebrity friends who will play various characters to help the kiddos on their track to learning.

Miles Brown, Affion Crockett, Ashley Nicole Black, Zainab Johnson, Yvonne Orji, Lil Rel Howery, Cynthia Erivo and Karamo Brown will appear on the various shows throughout the first season. Tabitha Brown said on Instagram that watching Saturday morning cartoons was one of her fondest childhood memories and she loves pouring her positive energy into children.

