Tabitha Brown opening vegan restaurant in LA

Actress Tabitha Brown knows her way around a kitchen and has been sharing her vegan dishes and recipes over the internet for a while now. She’s now expanding her cooking portfolio and will be opening her new vegan restaurant in Los Angeles called Kale My Name.

The popular eatery was a favorite spot that Brown visited while in Chicago filming “The Chi. ” She liked the food so much that she partnered with the restaurant’s owner Nemanja Nekac Golubović to expand the healthy eatery into Los Angeles where she permanently resides. Kale My Name will be located in the Encino area of L.A.

“I’m opening my first vegan restaurant. Family, it’s officially happening!!! I’m opening my very first restaurant. I’m so thankful and grateful to bring @kalemyname to Los Angeles as a co-owner. Y’all. It’s about to be very good. Stay tuned for more updates on opening day. We will also be at @vegandalefestival this Saturday so you can get a preview. Oh God, I thank you. Keep dreaming big y’all. OMG I’m so excited. #tabithabrown #vegan #restaurant #losangeles,” she posted on Instagram.

In July, Brown partnered with McCormick to release her own seasoning blend called McCormick Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning. “The Chi” actress was hands-on in developing the blend of spices alongside McCormick’s flavor scientists and is also a spokesperson for the brand. In September, she also released her book Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom. The book features many of her recipes as well as inspirational messages throughout the literary work. It also hit the New York Times best-selling author list this month and Brown was more than elated to share the news on IG.

“There’s nothing that we can’t do, honey. I’m still kind of in a moment of shock. I don’t even know what to say. Thank y’all for buying my book, and for supporting me, and for telling people about me. I’m so thankful. I can’t even believe my life right now,y’all. It’s just a long time coming,” she stated in the IG video.

Check out the videos below as Tabitha and Golubović discuss their future plans for the new vegan spot in L.A. as well as Brown finding out about the success of her new book.



