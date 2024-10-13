Chef Darius ‘Cooks’ Williams critiques Tabitha Brown’s Target partnership

On Oct. 10, 2024, Chef Darius “Cooks” Williams stirred up controversy with his remarks regarding Tabitha Brown’s ongoing partnership with retail giant Target. Known for his outspoken nature, Williams took to Instagram Live to express his discontent with Brown’s latest limited-edition collection, which was launched in July and features a variety of products ranging from groceries to home decor.

Tabitha Brown’s Target collection

Tabitha Brown, a beloved social media star, actress and author, has been collaborating with Target for over two years, releasing multiple collections that resonate with her vibrant personality and commitment to veganism. Her latest collection includes an array of products priced between $2.99 and $70, showcasing colorful designs such as tropical florals and polka dots.

Darius Cooks’ criticism

Williams criticized Brown for choosing to partner with Target rather than launching her products independently. He argued that the retail giant’s placement of her items on lower shelves could hinder their sales potential. In his Instagram Live session, he stated, “Target buy eight palettes from you. If you don’t sell them palettes, guess what, you owe Target money,” implying that the partnership could be financially risky for Brown.

“She could convert 1 million of her followers into buying a $56 air fryer. That’s $56 million to your bottom line,” Williams declared.

Williams further emphasized that with Brown’s extensive following, she had the potential to achieve greater financial success by selling her products directly to her audience. He labeled her a “fool” for not leveraging her popularity to create a more lucrative independent brand.

Public reaction to Williams’ comments

The backlash against Williams’ comments was swift and largely negative. Many social media users criticized him for his harsh judgment of Brown, with one user stating, “Saying ‘I woulda never’ when you were ‘never’ asked to is diabolical.” Another added, “Chef Darius, if you ain’t having a good day don’t you dare go out there messing up nobody else’s.” This sentiment reflects the strong support Brown has garnered from her fans.

However, some individuals acknowledged that Williams raised valid points about Brown’s business decisions. One commenter noted, “We may not like the person or the delivery but Darius made some valid points, we all love Tabitha, I think in a nutshell he’s saying she sold herself short.” This perspective highlights a divide in public opinion regarding the partnership.

Tabitha Brown’s success with Target

Despite the criticism, Brown appears to be thriving in her partnership with Target. Since 2022, she has released several successful collections, including a variety of vegan food and beverage items. Her latest offerings include snacks, dips, meal kits and even vegan wines priced at $7.99 per bottle, all reflecting her commitment to plant-based living.

Brown’s ability to create vibrant, eye-catching products has resonated with consumers, and her collections have consistently sold out. This success suggests that her partnership with Target has been beneficial, allowing her to reach a broader audience while maintaining her brand identity.