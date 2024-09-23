Halle Bailey ditches veganism after indulging in meat during pregnancy

Halle Bailey has ditched veganism after indulging her pregnancy craving for meat.

The Little Mermaid actress, 24, had her first child – a son named Halo – with her rapper and vlogger husband DDG, 26, in January. She has now told fans about the major change she made to her diet while expecting her boy and admitted she hasn’t gone back to being fully vegan.

“And the answer is: not anymore. And the reason being is, I think I told some of you guys that when I was pregnant, I had just, like, started craving meat,” she said in an Instagram Live chat that showed her eating with her 8-month-old baby in the background when followers asked if she was still vegan.

“I was just like, ‘Well, I’m gonna give my body what it wants right now because I’m doing a really hard job of growing a human,’ and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed.”

“If I have an inkling or craving for chicken or something, I’ll eat it. But I don’t eat a lot of meat. But it’s like if I want it, I’m gonna have it and then that’s it,” Bailey, who had been vegan for 13 years, added about her cravings.

Bailey also stressed it was not abnormal for vegans to break away from their diet habits while pregnant.

“I was looking it up and I see so many women like me who were vegan for years and years. Once they got pregnant, it was, like, out the window,” she said.

In April, Bailey admitted she had such “severe” postpartum depression she felt like she was drowning and disassociated from her body.

She said in a video posted on her Snapchat she was battling the condition even though she was delighted with her “perfect” baby boy.

“I have severe, severe postpartum, and I don’t know if any new moms can relate, but it’s to the point where it’s really bad, and it’s hard for me to be separated from my baby for more than 30 minutes at a time before I start to kind of freak out,” Bailey admitted.

Bailey also said her husband DDG – real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr – is the “most amazing daddy in the world” and had been supporting her through her struggle.