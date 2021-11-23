6 common workout mistakes you are probably making

Establishing a consistent workout routine is one of the best things that we can do for our bodies. Exercising helps to give you more energy, reduces the risk of disease, improves cardiovascular health, and of course, strengthens your bones and muscles.

While just getting to the gym can sometimes be half the battle, you do have to make sure that you’re working out correctly too. If you are new to the world of fitness and are just now starting to dip your toe in the water, you might want to know these six common workout mistakes that can negatively impact your fitness goals.

Using incorrect form

Technique, form, and posture can make or break your workouts. Practicing with the correct form throughout each exercise ensures that you are engaging the right muscles. This will make your routine all the more effective and prevent any possible injury. Working out with a personal trainer for your first couple of trips to the gym will help in making sure you are using the right form and technique.

Overtraining your body

It is completely understandable to be excited about reaching your fitness goals, but doing too much too soon can leave you and your body feeling awful. Easing into your workouts, listening to your body, and building up your strength, will keep you from accidentally injuring yourself.

Continue reading on the next page.