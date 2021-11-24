Danyel Smith’s ‘Black Girl Songbook’ is more than a podcast, it is a safe space

Danyel Smith is an author, expert music storyteller, former music journalist and host of a new podcast entitled “Black Girl Songbook.”

Smith is using this platform to give accolades that are very much due to many Black females and a few male vocalists. As the author and former Vibe magazine editor-in-chief, Smith knows that it is very unlikely that Black female entertainers receive all of their flowers while they are able to appreciate them.

Through her podcast, she celebrates and uplifts the talents of Black women in the music industry. You’ll hear the songs of Black women who changed the landscape of American music forever. She details a few of the guests and topics that have made an appearance on the podcast as it nears the season 2 finale, featuring Jennifer Hudson and available on Spotify on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Why did you create this podcast?

We try to keep it real simple at “Black Girl Songbook.” It is the place where Black women in music receive the credit that we are due. I’m a strong believer in the fact that no matter how many Black women are successful in the music world, the amount of love and respect and credit they get is not commensurate with their impact. We influence everything, from style to vocals to slang, to songwriting and so many things.

