The Weeknd captures title of biggest song of all time with this hit

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” has been crowned the greatest Billboard Hot 100 single of all time.

The 31-year-old megastar’s record-breaking 2020 hit single from his acclaimed LP After Hours has dethroned the ’60s classic “The Twist” by rock and roll legend Chubby Checker.

The “Starboy” hitmaker’s tune has spent 90 weeks in the US chart’s top 100, while it has been streamed more than 2.5 billion times on Spotify.

It’s claimed the track being used regularly on TikTok and The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show performance added to its popularity.

Pre-TikTok, “The Twist” was also famously known for its dance routine.

Commenting on the feat, The Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — told Billboard: “I feel like I’ve been making that record for a decade.”

The “Earned It” hitmaker explained how: “I’ve always been tinkering with the [sounds of the] ’80s. It was much more subtle before, but I’ve always wanted to completely dive into it. And 10 years in, I think I’ve earned it.”

