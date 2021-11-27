10 movies that will get you in the holiday spirit (video)

Holiday season is upon us and there’s nothing like reuniting with family and friends for festive celebrations. To help bring about that joy, here’s a few flicks you and your loved ones can sit around the dinner table or family room and reminiscence, cry and laugh to help celebrate these special times together as you devour that second plate of food.

This Christmas (2007)

Loretta Devine and Delroy Lindo lead this holiday ensemble that includes the likes of Chris Brown, Idris Elba, and Regina King as they prove that no matter what problems the world lays on you, family has got your back. Brown’s performance of Donny Hathaway’s classic ballad of the same name is just one of the highlights.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Courtney B. Vance, Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington brought magic with this 1996 film as they restored hope in marriage, family and the church and a few gospel hymns led by Nippy along the way.

Friday After Next (2002)

Ice Cube and Mike Epps show you how high they can get once again in the third installment of the Friday franchise. Appearances from Don “D.C.” Curry, John Witherspoon and Ricky Smiley, as a thieving bootleg Santa, keep the laughs flowing and will have you going back for a second plate.

The Kid Who Loved Christmas (1990)

Cicely Tyson, Esther Rolle, Trent Cameron and Michael Warren pulled at our hearts with this holiday classic about a lovable kid who only wants to be adopted for Christmas. Sammie Davis, Jr., Vanessa Williams and Della Reese also grace the screen as the film shares the importance of the Black family.

Last Holiday (2006)

Queen Latifah finds out she has been diagnosed with a terminal illness in this film and uses her life savings to take one final hurrah and put a millionaire in his place. Not drenched in sadness, it’s all about living life to the fullest while LL Cool J helps Latifah’s character Georgia Byrd find real love.

Continue reading on the following page.