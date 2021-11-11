Mike Epps and Method Man to star in Sanaa Lathan’s film directorial debut

Sanaa Lathan will be following in her famous father Stan Lathan’s footsteps once again as she will be making her directorial debut in the upcoming film On The Come Up. The film is an adaptation of Angie Thomas’ New York Times bestseller of the same name.

The book and movie’s synopsis states that the coming-of-age story “centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Or at least win her first battle. However, it’s hard to come up when you’re labeled a hoodlum at school, and your fridge at home is empty after your mom loses her job. So Bri pours her anger and frustration into her first song, which goes viral…for all the wrong reasons. Bri soon finds herself at the center of a controversy, portrayed by the media as more menace than MC.

“With an eviction notice staring her family down, Bri doesn’t just want to make it—she has to. Even if it means becoming the very thing the public has made her out to be.”

Lathan will star in the project as well along with Mike Epps, Method Man, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Lil Yachty. Thomas’ other literary works include The Hate U Give, which was also turned into a film in 2000 and starred Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, Common and Anthony Mackie. Mike Epps hit up Instagram and praised Lathan’s first time behind the lens.

“In Good company. We workin on some great film @sanaalathan killin it in her directors debut 🎥🎬,” he posted.

Lathan most recently starred in the Netflix action thriller series “Hit & Run” and has joined the cast of season four of the HBO Drama “Succession.” Check out a few photos she released on IG of her, Method Man and Jamila Gray.