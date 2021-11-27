Remy Ma set to connect with Brandy and Eve on the hit series ‘Queens’

Remy Ma recently announced that she’ll be having a recurring role on the ABC drama “Queens” starring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez. The show follows four estranged women in their 40s as they reunite in an effort to recapture their fame and popularity as the Nasty B—–s, their 1990s girl group that made them music industry icons.

The “All The Way Up” hitmaker guest-hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” along with her brother in rhyme Fat Joe this week where she revealed the news.

“I started out, I was just writing for the show behind-the-scenes and then they called me in one day and asked would I be interested in having an actual role. I was like am I playing myself because I’m an actress now. They told me it was a role and I’d be an actual character. The first episode I’m in doesn’t air until the first week in January but follow the story now or you can binge-watch on Hulu,” she stated.

Jadakiss of The Lox, Cam’ron and Fivio Foreign have also made appearances on “Queens” during its first season which premiered in early November. The show’s creator, Zahir McGhee, announced the news on Instagram as well, posting a picture of the two. “Don’t care if they can’t stand me, I’m sitting on top of the world like Brandy. REMY MA has entered the QUEENDOM,” wrote.

Remy Ma has been building her acting resume over the past few years with appearances on the Netflix drug cartel drama series “Queen Of The South” and the terrifying psychotic thriller 6:45 which dropped earlier this year. She also starred in American Gangster Presents: Big 50 – The Delrhonda Hood Story which focused on the life of the female drug lord and premiered on BET.

Check out Remy Ma discussing her role on “Queens” in the clip from “The Wendy Williams Show” below.