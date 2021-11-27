Tisha Campbell on the magic of hosting Soul Train Awards with Tichina Arnold

The Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold team can be summed up in three words: fine, funny and fierce.

Therefore, it is apropos these two comedic actresses have been asked to once again host the 2021 Soul Train Awards as it trades in its Las Vegas locale for the hallowed halls of the legendary Apollo Theater in New York.

Soul Train, the iconic Black American cultural institution created by the incomparable Don Cornelius, is celebrating its 50th anniversary of existence this year. It only seemed right to hold the event at this beloved performing arts edifice on 125th Street in Harlem that has been graced by the likes of James Brown, Jackie Wilson, the Supremes, The Temptations, The Jackson 5 and countless other musical legends.

Moreover, Campbell and Arnold are also the bosses of the Soul Train Awards in a year where Black women reigned over the sociopolitical, cultural and musical landscapes in America. Campbell and Arnold have been charged with the dual duties of co-hosting and co-producing the musical extravaganza for the fourth time.

As such, the 33rd Soul Train Awards has come together almost seamlessly, Campbell noted. As natives of the New York tri-state area, she and Arnold forged an unbreakable bond and true stage chemistry that originated as teenagers and continues to this day.

“We were childhood friends and we met each other on auditions in New York City,” Arnold told rolling out. “We walked into the [audition] room and none of the girls was talking to each other … we were the only ones who would talk to each other … so we became friends.”

Both actresses have starred in seminal classics over the years such as House Party, “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Martin” – the latter of which Arnold and Campbell worked together. Now they are bossing up for the “Soul Train Awards,” which is the gift that just keeps on giving.

To return to the mega-watt city to host the “Soul Train Awards” where their bold artistic dreams were born is almost too good to be true for this dynamic duo.

“Producing and hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards ‘for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life,” said Campbell, who was coincidentally already working on her new Netflix comedy series ‘Uncoupled’ in New York opposite Neil Patrick Harris.

“Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the world-famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement.”

Arnold, who is also equal parts comedic goddess and lioness, shared her friend’s sentiments about the “Soul Train Awards.”

“Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic ‘Soul Train Awards’ at the Apollo is a truly a childhood dream come true,” Arnold added. “I’m honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show.”