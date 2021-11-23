Ashanti discusses excitement about special trophy at Soul Train Awards (video)

Ashanti clasped her hands together in a prayer pose and began to tear up as she contemplated being enshrined into two major American institutions, including the Soul Train Awards.

Emotions flooded the singer when this reporter reminded Ashanti that she became the quintessence of the queen that her mother envisioned when she christened her daughter with that unique name. It is derived from the Ashanti Empire (located in present-day Ghana in West Africa) where women had power and influence.

And it can be said unequivocally that Ashanti has been a boss since the turn of the century. Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas will be officially bestowed the Lady of Soul Award at the Soul Train Awards for her outstanding contributions to music during the show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The music extravaganza will air on BET and BET Her on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

It has already been announced that the “Foolish” singer will get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in early 2022 along with the likes of Nipsey Hussle, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The former Murder Inc. musician got into the game as a precocious postpubescent and soon stormed onto the Billboard charts with blockbuster hits “Always on Time” and “What’s Luv” in 2002. The lead single, “Foolish,” from Ashanti’s eponymous album then made her the first artist since the Beatles to have the first three singles in the Billboard Top 10 simultaneously.

To look back at what she’s accomplished made her beam with pride after the break.