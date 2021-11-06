Ashanti and Maxwell set to be crowned at 2021 Soul Train Awards

“Martin” stars and longtime friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will return as hosts of the 2021 Soul Train Awards which will air on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

R&B singer H.E.R. leads the nomination pack with eight that include Song of the Year, Album of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown follow close behind with six nominations each while Wizkid and TEMS have five nods a piece as well.

“Pretty Wings” singer Maxwell will receive the Legend award at this year’s show and will step into a prestigious class that also includes the likes of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Erykah Badu, and Teddy Riley just to name a few.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence,” Maxwell told BET.

The First Lady of Murder Inc., Ashanti will breceive her flowers as well when she is awarded this year’s Lady of Soul honor. Previous recipients of the award have included Monica, Jill Scott, Faith Evans and gospel powerhouse Yolanda Adams.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree. This is a full-circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of ‘Soul Train,’ I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate,” Ashanti commented to BET.

Check out the complete list of nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards on the following page.