Tyga evades felony charges in domestic abuse case

Tyga dodged a bullet this week and will not be charged with any felonies in his domestic abuse violence case. According to TMZ, authorities passed the rapper’s case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, which subsequently handed it over to the L.A. city attorney’s office, indicating he won’t face felony charges.

Last month, Tyga was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, called the police and later posted photos of the alleged abuse on her Instagram page on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The 22-year-old fashion designer and social media influencer claimed Tyga physically assaulted her during an argument at his California home earlier that morning.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore. I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this, but I have to stand up for myself,” Swanson posted on social media.

Tyga turned himself in and wasn’t held long before posting a $50,000 bond. The “Rack City” rapper’s team stated Swanson’s allegations were “false and will be disproven.” Swanson and Tyga began dating in March, but it isn’t clear when they split. Tyga could still be charged with a misdemeanor for the incident, but that decision will be up to the city attorney.

TMZ’s source also stated Swanson’s injuries and the evidence did not show a case for a felony to be charged. Tyga also addressed the incident after he was initially released on bond.

“I want everyone to know that the allegations against me are false. I was not arrested. I took myself into the police station and cooperated. I have not been charged with any crime,” he shared on his Instagram Story.

Take a look at the footage Swanson released below.