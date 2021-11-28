Actress Tisha Campbell on hosting ‘Soul Train 2021’ with Tichina Arnold again

 Skip to content

Comedic empress Tisha Campbell has risen again like a lovely phoenix in recent years.

After starring in the indelible classics School Daze, Boomerang, House Party, and “Martin,” fans of Campbell’s have discovered that she is even funnier in roles as a boss like in “The Real Housewives of Hollywood” and the Soul Train Music Awards, for which she is hosting for the fourth time with her bestie, fellow comedic actress Tichina Arnold.


As Campbell’s sun-kissed skin beams in the afternoon sun, Campbell describes what it’s like to co-produce and co-host the “Soul Train Awards” and keeping it fresh and funny.

