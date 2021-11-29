 Skip to content


NEW YORKAshanti discusses finally being honored by two pop culture institutions for her seminal contributions to the music industry during the 50th anniversary of the birth of Soul Train.

The songstress will be awarded the Lady of Soul distinction at the 2021 Soul Train Awards at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem. She’ll also get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022 alongside the likes of Nipsey Hussle and Michael B. Jordan.

 

 

Ashanti on being bestowed career recognition at ‘Soul Train Awards’ (video)

November 29, 2021

