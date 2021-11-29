Michael Strahan not nervous about upcoming trip to space

Michael Strahan is not nervous about going into space.

The “FOX NFL Sunday” host will be aboard Jeff Bezos’ next Blue Origin flight on Dec. 9, 2021, and he insisted he has no concerns about the trip and feels “excited” about it.

He said: “I’m excited. I am more nervous talking about football today than I am about going to outer space… It feels right. I feel good, I feel comfortable, I feel safe… I’m looking forward to it.”

“It’s going to be epic, that’s how I describe it. … Something you think about as a kid, but now it’s going to happen. … It’s mind-blowing, to be honest with you.”

The “Good Morning America” host was put at ease by the Blue Origin team — and admitted he would be more reluctant to go skydiving or bungee jumping than to fly to space.

He said: “Everyone I’ve talked to, they made me feel comfortable with it. Everyone involved is a lot smarter than I am. I’m really not nervous … I’m more nervous getting into the ocean ’cause there are sharks there. I would never jump out of a plane and skydive, I’m not gonna bungee jump — but I’m gonna go to space.”

The 50-year-old star insisted training for the Super Bowl in his sporting prime was more difficult than preparing for the trip to outer space.

“Super Bowl, without a doubt, that’s more physical,” he told “Extra.”

In October, William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to fly to space on a Blue Origin flight.

The crew made it to an altitude of around 66 miles on the suborbital flight and felt weightless.

But just a matter of minutes later, they began their descent with their capsule headed back down to Earth thanks to three parachutes.

The crew touched down in the desert at a speed of around 15 mph.