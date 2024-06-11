Michael Strahan’s daughter celebrates finishing final round of chemotherapy

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is celebrating finishing her final round of chemotherapy.

The 52-year-old former NFL player-turned TV host’s 19-year-old marked the milestone amid her brutal brain cancer battle in a video on TikTok that showed her dancing inside what appeared to be a hospital alongside her twin sister Sophia, while wearing a shiny paper gold crown.

“Just finished chemo [party popper-blowing emoji],” she captioned the clip.

Isabella, who is a student at the University of Southern California, and her twin played Bryson Tiller’s “Let ‘Em Know” in the video.

She was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 and underwent emergency surgery, followed by two additional procedures.

Isabella has spent months documenting her emotional and agonizing health battle in YouTube videos which have revealed her severe pain and memory loss among other symptoms.

In April, Isabella gave her followers an update on her treatment as her chemotherapy sessions were reduced from six to four.

“I can kind of try and have a summer to feel better. And I’m so happy because I thought I’d be done at the end of July.

“I was supposed to do six rounds in total. And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. I’m so happy,” she said through tears of joy.

Isabella opened up about her condition alongside her father in an interview on “Good Morning America” in January with his co-host Robin Roberts.

Isabella said she started experiencing headaches soon after starting her freshman year of college in the fall of 2022, which she initially put down to vertigo before her symptoms turned more serious in October the following year when she started vomiting blood.

“I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle,” Michael said on the show that he was sure she would “crush” her cancer treatment.

He and his ex-wife Jean Muggli, 58, had Isabella and Sophia in October 2004, and he’s also father to Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr., 28, with his 54-year-old former wife Wanda Hutchins.