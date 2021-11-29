Rihanna shows her bare butt on Instagram and Twitter loses it (Photos)
Rihanna incited both social media and sensory overload when the famously unbashful singer showed parts of her bare butt to promote her new Savage X Fenty pajama line.
Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 33, who is one of the rare artists to attain mogul status in the music, fashion and beauty industries simultaneously, provided a first-hand demonstration on her new sleepwear that created heart palpitations throughout cyberspace.
The “Rude Boy” singer flossed her posterior for public consumption when she modeled off her open-back pajamas for her 110 million Instagram followers. Fans assumed these outfits are for late-night extracurricular activities that allows “easy access.”
Not Rihanna showing us her booty crack on Instagram story. 😅
— Ron Perlman Stan Account (@livelovelift_) November 28, 2021
Yes, it was Bad Gal RiRi showing her fans her derriere. She also uses several models on her website and Instagram story where mostly plus-sized women have their entire backsides out.
Rihanna got half her buns out on Instagram 😭😭😭 hood LAWDDDD
— Losdamos (@Losdamos83) November 28, 2021
rihanna's stories on Instagram… phew
— harith* (@femtoburns) November 28, 2021
