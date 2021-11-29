 Skip to content

Rihanna shows her bare butt on Instagram and Twitter loses it (Photos)

By Terry Shropshire | Nov 29, 2021

Rihanna (Image source: Instagram story – @badgalriri)

Rihanna incited both social media and sensory overload when the famously unbashful singer showed parts of her bare butt to promote her new Savage X Fenty pajama line.


Robyn Rihanna Fenty, 33, who is one of the rare artists to attain mogul status in the music, fashion and beauty industries simultaneously, provided a first-hand demonstration on her new sleepwear that created heart palpitations throughout cyberspace.

The “Rude Boy” singer flossed her posterior for public consumption when she modeled off her open-back pajamas for her 110 million Instagram followers. Fans assumed these outfits are for late-night extracurricular activities that allows “easy access.”


Yes, it was Bad Gal RiRi showing her fans her derriere. She also uses several models on her website and Instagram story where mostly plus-sized women have their entire backsides out.

 

Take a look at the Rihanna demonstration on the flip (NSFW)

