Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams may sue Bravo

It seems like Sheree Whitfield wanted her peach back so badly that she put her relationship at risk when she returned to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams’ relationship has been on ice since a segment aired that almost landed him back in the penitentiary.

The former Penn basketball player was sentenced to 10 years for wire fraud in a Ponzi scheme in which investors lost $5 million. Gilliams was ordered to pay $5 million to the victims and forfeit $5 million more. He was released from a Kentucky prison earlier this year after COVID-19 spread throughout the facility.

Whitfield and Gilliams reunited in Philadelphia upon his release in February in an attempt to rekindle their romance. However, insiders told TMZ that trouble began between the two a few hours before the planned date because she told him “RHOA” cameras would be there recording.

Gilliams is currently on house arrest and his movements are restricted and the meeting could have landed him back in prison. His lawyers were told that his footage would be edited out and it would look like he stood Whitfield up. The couple hasn’t spoken since Nov. 6, according to sources.

Gilliams’ legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bravo, which carries “RHOA.”

The letter claims unlawful use of Gilliams’ name and likeness and according to court documents. Gilliams claims he never signed off on Bravo using him as a recurring storyline on the show. Gilliams was often the topic of discussion, even without his presence and he’s now claiming the network profited from his name without his permission.

He is requesting that the network remove everything that is attached to his name and has threatened legal action if it isn’t. Bravo has not responded to the cease-and-desist letter sent by Gilliams’ attorneys.